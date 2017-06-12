Suffolk Police Release Photo of Woman...

Suffolk Police Release Photo of Woman Wanted for Assaulting Centereach Restaurant Employee

An employee of Moe's Southwest Grill in the Centereach Mall was punched several times in the face and head by the suspect, cops say. Albany, NY - June 16, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the woman who harassed another female in Centereach earlier this month.

