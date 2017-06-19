Suffolk Health Officials Issue Adviso...

Suffolk Health Officials Issue Advisory against Bathing at 25 Beaches Due to Heavy Rainfall

June 20, 2017 - Suffolk County health officials issued an advisory against bathing at 25 beaches due to the heavy rainfall that occurred last night, June 19, 2017. The advisory is based on the potential that bacteria in excess of New York State standards, resulting from the heavy rain, will impact these areas.

