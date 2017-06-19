Suffolk Health Officials Issue Advisory against Bathing at 25 Beaches Due to Heavy Rainfall
June 20, 2017 - Suffolk County health officials issued an advisory against bathing at 25 beaches due to the heavy rainfall that occurred last night, June 19, 2017. The advisory is based on the potential that bacteria in excess of New York State standards, resulting from the heavy rain, will impact these areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May 22
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May '17
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May '17
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC