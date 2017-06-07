Suffolk GOP taps candidates for district attorney, sheriff
TIM GANNON PHOTO The Suffolk County Republican Committee nominated Phil Boyle for sheriff and Ray Perini for district attorney at Monday night's nominating convention. The Suffolk County Republican Committee named Ray Perini as its candidate for district attorney and State Senator Phil Boyle for sheriff at its nominating convention Monday night in Farmingville.
