Suffolk County SPCA Detectives Charge A Lake Ronkonkoma Woman With 49 Counts Of Animal Cruelty
Marilyn Brischler, 62, was found to be keeping 47 cats, 1 turtle and 1 parrot in deplorable conditions, authorities report. Lake Ronkonkoma, NY - June 21, 2017 - Suffolk County SPCA Detectives have charged a Lake Ronkonkoma woman with 49 counts of Animal Cruelty on June 20, 2017.
