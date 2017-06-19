Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trot...

Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta Commends Students at...

At the Suffolk County Legislature, the third grade first place winners from Dickinson Avenue Elementary School are pictured with their teacher Jill Marie Mika and school principal, Patricia Essenfeld, along with Suffolk County Legislator Trotta, holding Hazel, the class "pet" cow. Smithtown, NY - June 19, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta welcomed kindergarten student Matthew Macartney and the Third Grade Class from Dickinson Avenue Elementary School and their families, as well as school officials to the June meeting of the Legislature to congratulate them on taking first place in their respective grades in the annual Brookhaven National Laboratory 's Elementary School Science Fair.

