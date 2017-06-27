Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta Recognizes 4 Eagle Scouts from...
Trotta: "You will have this award for the rest of your lives and this achievement will be noted in your future whether it is on your college or job applications." : Councilwoman Tracey Edwards, Eagle Scouts Peter Recchia, Shawn Weigand, Legislator Rob Trotta, Eagle Scouts Joseph Recchia, Ryan Bornkamp and Assemblyman Chad Lupinacci.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Jun 20
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May '17
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May '17
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May '17
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC