Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta Recognizes 4 Eagle Scouts from...

Trotta: "You will have this award for the rest of your lives and this achievement will be noted in your future whether it is on your college or job applications." : Councilwoman Tracey Edwards, Eagle Scouts Peter Recchia, Shawn Weigand, Legislator Rob Trotta, Eagle Scouts Joseph Recchia, Ryan Bornkamp and Assemblyman Chad Lupinacci.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.