Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta Recognized Four New Eagle Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 301
The scouts demonstrated that they have learned to be leaders and completed the tasks necessary to become an Eagle Scout. Pictured at the Eagle Court of Honor are from left to right: Joseph Madonia, Michael Panagiotopoulos, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, Peter Panagiotopoulos and Erik Stickevers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Jun 20
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May '17
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May '17
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May '17
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC