Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta Congratulates Five Eagle Scouts...

Smithtown, NY June 7, 2017 Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta attended the Eagle Scout Court of Honor to recognize Boy Scout Troop 888's five new Eagle Scouts. The scouts successfully completed their community service projects, obtained the required merit badges and demonstrated their leadership skills so they were awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at their Court of Honor on June 3 at the St. Lutheran Church in St. James.

