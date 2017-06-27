Suffolk County Executive Bellone Anno...

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Public Outreach Campaign For Shared Services Initiative

June 28, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced a series of upcoming community meetings as part of the statewide Shared Services Initiative that will be held in July to solicit best practices and input from residents across the county. The series of community meetings are voluntary and are in addition to the three public hearings that the County is required to host after August 1. The voluntary meetings which will be held in the towns of East Hampton, Southampton, Babylon and Huntington are part of Suffolk County's mission to promote transparency and are designed to encourage feedback.

