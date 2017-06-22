Suffolk Authorities Report Centereach...

Suffolk Authorities Report Centereach Woman Found Dead Inside Her Apartment

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LongIsland.com

June 2, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found inside a house in Centereach on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at approximately 10:03 a.m. Police were called to a residence on Towne Lane at approximately 10:03 a.m. for a wellness check. Police found Rachelle Weeks-Strub, 40, deceased inside her basement apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections May 22 JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May 20 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 19 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May 6 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC