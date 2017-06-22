Suffolk Authorities Report Centereach Woman Found Dead Inside Her Apartment

June 2, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found inside a house in Centereach on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at approximately 10:03 a.m. Police were called to a residence on Towne Lane at approximately 10:03 a.m. for a wellness check. Police found Rachelle Weeks-Strub, 40, deceased inside her basement apartment.

