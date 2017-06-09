States pushing to register animal abusers just like sex offenders

U.S. states have shown a stronger stance on animal abuse over the years. In fact, a recent report showed that while Tennessee is so far the only state with an animal offenders registry that lists abusers in a similar manner as sex offenders, many smaller cities and counties such as New York City, Suffolk County, N.Y., and Cook County, Ill., have a local registry of their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.