States pushing to register animal abusers just like sex offenders

U.S. states have shown a stronger stance on animal abuse over the years. In fact, a recent report showed that while Tennessee is so far the only state with an animal offenders registry that lists abusers in a similar manner as sex offenders, many smaller cities and counties such as New York City, Suffolk County, N.Y., and Cook County, Ill., have a local registry of their own.

