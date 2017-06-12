Spatiotemporal modeling of ecological and sociological predictors of...
Meyer, M., S. Campbell, AND JohnM Johnston. Spatiotemporal modeling of ecological and sociological predictors of West Nile virus in Suffolk County, NY, mosquitoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May 22
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May 20
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC