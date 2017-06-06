Shelter Island town fire marshal named
The Town Board voted unanimously on June 2 to appoint Arthur P. Bloom the first official fire marshal in Shelter Island's history. Mr. Bloom will report directly to Supervisor Jim Dougherty, Mr. Dougherty said Monday.
