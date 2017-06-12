Police Investigating Incident Where Man Was Shot on Poospatuck Reservation

June 12, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating the shooting of a man on the Poospatuck Reservation in Mastic on Monday, June 12, 2017 at approximately 1:20 a.m. Seventh Precinct patrol officers responded to 137 Poospatuck Lane after a 911 caller reported shots fired at approximately 1:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground who had suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and leg. The man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center in stable condition.

