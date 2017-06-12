Police: 4th LI church found with Satanic graffiti
Suffolk County police say the graffiti was found spray-painted on the Prayer Tabernacle Church of God in Christ on Great Neck Road in North Amityville. Authorities say it was done some time on Saturday.
