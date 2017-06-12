Phil Boyle hired top Conservative's firm before run for sheriff
State Sen. Phil Boyle made payments totaling $5,000 to Suffolk Conservative Party Secretary Michael Torres' new political consulting company last year a few months before Boyle announced his run for Suffolk County sheriff, campaign finance records show. Boyle received the Conservative Party endorsement in March as the party passed over incumbent and Conservative Party member Sheriff Vincent DeMarco.
Read more at Newsday.
