Pedestrian Killed in North Amityville Motor Vehicle Crash, According to SCPD
June 5, 2017 - Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in North Amityville on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 10:07 p.m. Brenda Recine was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo north on Route 110, near Ritter Avenue, when her vehicle struck Rigoberto Galdamez-Lopez who was crossing the street at 10:07 p.m. Galdamez-Lopez, 40, of North Amityville, was transported by North Amityville Fire Department to St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage where he was pronounced dead. Recine, 69, of Wyandanch , was not injured.
