Mystery of missing gun follows trooper's suicide

A state trooper assigned to Troop L on Long Island killed himself while on duty earlier this month, 10 days after a newly retired trooper in Albany also took his life. The agency did not announce the suicide of Trooper Charles Decimus, 40, who was found dead in his troop car at 2:55 a.m. on June 2 in the town of Babylon, Suffolk County.

