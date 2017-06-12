Mystery of missing gun follows troope...

Mystery of missing gun follows trooper's suicide

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A state trooper assigned to Troop L on Long Island killed himself while on duty earlier this month, 10 days after a newly retired trooper in Albany also took his life. The agency did not announce the suicide of Trooper Charles Decimus, 40, who was found dead in his troop car at 2:55 a.m. on June 2 in the town of Babylon, Suffolk County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections May 22 JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May 20 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 19 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May '17 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May '17 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC