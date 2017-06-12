Man Wanted for Depositing 16 Fraudule...

Man Wanted for Depositing 16 Fraudulent Checks from Melville Charity in Bank ATM

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

June 13, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man wanted for questioning in a forgery case. A man deposited 16 fraudulent checks at a TD Bank ATM, located in Astoria, Queens, between April 24 and 28. The checks were forged from Earn & Learn Mentoring Foundation, Inc., a charity located at 10 Mount Misery Road in Melville .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections May 22 JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May 20 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 19 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May '17 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May '17 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC