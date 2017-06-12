Man Wanted for Depositing 16 Fraudulent Checks from Melville Charity in Bank ATM
June 13, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man wanted for questioning in a forgery case. A man deposited 16 fraudulent checks at a TD Bank ATM, located in Astoria, Queens, between April 24 and 28. The checks were forged from Earn & Learn Mentoring Foundation, Inc., a charity located at 10 Mount Misery Road in Melville .
