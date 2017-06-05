Man Shot in Greenlawn; Suffolk Police Conducting Investigation into Incident
Greenlawn, NY June 7, 2017 Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating the shooting of a man in Greenlawn on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 1:20 a.m. Omar Fuentes was standing with a group of people on Broadway when a man approached the group, fired shots then fled on foot south of Broadway. Fuentes, 30, of Greenlawn, was struck twice in the hip and transported by Greenlawn Fire Department to Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
