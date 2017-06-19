Man convicted in 2013 death of Long Island woman
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2013 death of a woman whose body was found in a Long Island nature preserve. A Suffolk County jury on Monday convicted Fernando Romualdo, of Huntington Station, of murder in the death of 23-year-old Sarah Strobel.
