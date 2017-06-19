Man Arrested after Stalking and Exposing Himself to Teen in Park, SCPD Reports

SCPD arrested Juan Fuentes of Islip Terrace, 27, who exposed himself and stalked a 17-year-old female at a park on June 19. Babylon, NY - June 23, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested an Islip Terrace man who exposed himself and stalked a 17-year-old female at a park on June 19, 2017 at approximately 8:40 a.m. First Precinct officers and officers from the Canine Section responded to Southards Pond Park on Park Avenue in Babylon on Monday, June 19, at approximately 8:40 a.m. A woman was walking on the north path of Southards Pond Park when a man approached from the opposite direction, jogged past her and stopped. The man then started jogging behind the woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.