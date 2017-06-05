Man and Woman Arrested for Possessing...

Man and Woman Arrested for Possessing Drugs and a Weapon, According to Authorities

SCPD arrested Zhurnay Hardy, 30, of Medford and Shepherd, 34, of East Patchogue for possessing drugs while her child was in the car on Tuesday, June 5. Medford, NY - June 6, 2017 - Suffolk County Police arrested a Medford man and an East Patchogue woman for possessing drugs while her child was in the car on Tuesday, June 5, 2017 at approximately 9:30 a.m. In response to information received about drug activity in a car on Maple Lane in Medford , a Sixth Precinct Patrol officer investigated and discovered drugs and a weapon in the car and arrested Zhurnay Hardy, and Christina Shepherd. Shepherd's three year old child was in the car at the time.

