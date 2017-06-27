Long Island homeowner annoyed by hawk family on her chimney
A Long Island woman is dealing with annoying squatters - a family of ospreys that has nested on top of her Suffolk County home's chimney for the past five years. Dhonna Goodale says the ospreys, also known as fish hawks, roosted on top of her Flanders home the summer before Superstorm Sandy.
