Legislator Lindsay Honors Joseph Kovarik American Legion Post 1146 On Memorial Day

Legislator Lindsay honoring The Joseph Kovarik American Legion Post 1146 with a Proclamation for service to the community; with Post Commander Paul Capitilano and Chaplain John Bugler. Bohemia, NY - June 14, 2017 Suffolk County Legislator Bill Lindsay recently attended Bohemia Fire Department's Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremonies, where he presented a proclamation to The Joseph Kovarik American Legion Post 1146 for their service to the residents and community.

