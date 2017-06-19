Legislator Lindsay and Presiding Offi...

Legislator Lindsay and Presiding Officer Gregory Honor Chris Bodkin for a Lifetime of Service

Sayville, NY - June 20, 2017 - The Sayville Historical Society and all 18 Suffolk County Legislators honored Chris Bodkin for his life-long service to the residents of Suffolk County this past weekend. Chris Bodkin has dedicated his career to helping the community and many local organizations and is being recognized for his quick nature to assist in constituent services and for guiding the County in community based issues.

Chicago, IL

