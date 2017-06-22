Legislator Anker: Support Miller Place's Joe Keany Memorial Run this Sunday
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker is proud to support the Miller Place Booster Club at the 21st Annual Joe Keany Memorial Run this Sunday, June 4th. Miller Place, NY - June 2, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker is proud to support the Miller Place Booster Club at the 21st Annual Joe Keany Memorial Run this Sunday, June 4th.
