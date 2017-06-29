Jury deadlocks for 2nd straight day in double murder trial
Jurors are still deliberating the case of a Long Island carpenter who prosecutors say killed two women more than 20 years ago. Newsday reports the Suffolk County jury told the state Supreme Court judge that they were still deadlocked in John Bittrolff's trial as of Thursday afternoon after deliberating for nearly 24 hours.
