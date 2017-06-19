Heritage Trust Launches Fundraising Campaign for Playground Repairs

The Mount Sinai Heritage Trust has launched a new GoFundMe fundraising campaign to raise $7,000 for playground repairs at North Shore Heritage Park, affectionately known as the Wedge. Mount Sinai, NY - June 19, 2017 - The Mount Sinai Heritage Trust has launched a new GoFundMe fundraising campaign to raise $7,000 for playground repairs at North Shore Heritage Park, affectionately known as the Wedge.

