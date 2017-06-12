Feds arrested 39 MS-13 members last month
Twenty-seven of those arrested came from El Salvador, 11 from Honduras, five from Mexico and two from Guatemala. A new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation has arrested 39 gang members affiliated with the MS-13 gang in the New York City area in the last month.
