Feds arrested 39 MS-13 members last month

Twenty-seven of those arrested came from El Salvador, 11 from Honduras, five from Mexico and two from Guatemala. A new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation has arrested 39 gang members affiliated with the MS-13 gang in the New York City area in the last month.

