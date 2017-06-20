Ex-Suffolk Conservative Party chairman sentenced in fraud scheme

The former chairman of the Suffolk Conservative Party was sentenced Tuesday after he was convicted in 2016 of falsifying his timesheets while working at the county's Sheriff's office, authorities said. Edward Walsh was sentenced to 24 months in prison, three years of supervised released, $202,225 in restitution and $245,811 in asset forfeiture, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

