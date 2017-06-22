Editorial: Take a bow
Shelter Island witnessed a heroic community effort on Saturday, June 17, when individuals, groups, the Police Department and town government worked seamlessly for the common good. They, along with the crowds of Islanders who showed up on a less-than-perfect summer day to take part in the 10K, and the inspiring athletes of all ages levels and conditions, made it a day to remember.
