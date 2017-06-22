Dirt bike thief killed after owner ch...

Dirt bike thief killed after owner chases him down in van

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Two men driving a stolen dirt bike on Long Island got into a serious accident that killed one of them when they were cut off by a minivan - apparently driven by the bike's owner, police sources said. The crash happened on Montauk Highway near Doane Avenue in Bellport around 10:15 a.m. Thursday Suffolk County cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections May '17 JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May '17 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May '17 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May '17 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16) May '17 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC