Dering Harbor Village mayor sued trustee candidates

The Village of Dering Habor's reputation as a hotbed of election intrigue got a boost when its mayor, acting as a "citizen objector," sued the Suffolk County Board of Elections , the village clerk and the three challengers seeking to unseat incumbent trustees in the upcoming election. In a belt-and-suspenders approach, Mayor Tim Hogue, as head of the Dering Harbor Party, asked the BOE to reject the candidates' petition to be included in the June 20 ballot, and then, as a private citizen, sued in New York State Supreme Court to force the BOE to rule.

