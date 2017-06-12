County Executive Bellone Presents Fou...

County Executive Bellone Presents Fourth Annual Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans And Family Day Of Wellness

June 12, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone hosted the fourth annual Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans' and Family Day of Wellness, which provides a setting for local veterans and their family members dealing with post-service transition issues to participate in wellness related activities. The free event also serves as a chance to provide critical information and awareness about the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer to Peer Program, which is overseen by the Suffolk County Veteran's Service Agency and is designed to serve veterans, active duty, reserve and National Guard troops suffering from PTSD and other adjustment conditions.

