County Executive Bellone Announces Suffolk County Will Participate In Statewide Ride-Sharing Program

Suffolk County, NY June 7, 2017 Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that Suffolk County will officially participate in the statewide ride-sharing program that was recently signed into law. The program, which is expected to begin later this month, is anticipated to have a positive economic impact while improving transportation access for residents and visitors alike.

