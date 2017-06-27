County Executive Bellone And New York...

County Executive Bellone And New York Blood Center Declare Blood Emergency

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

June 27, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Bellone today announced that the New York Blood Center has declared a blood emergency in the New York metropolitan region. In order to replenish blood supplies, the County Executive urged residents to donate blood at their nearest NYBC donor center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections May '17 JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May '17 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May '17 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May '17 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16) May '17 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC