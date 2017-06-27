County Executive Bellone And New York Blood Center Declare Blood Emergency
June 27, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Bellone today announced that the New York Blood Center has declared a blood emergency in the New York metropolitan region. In order to replenish blood supplies, the County Executive urged residents to donate blood at their nearest NYBC donor center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Jun 20
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May '17
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May '17
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May '17
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC