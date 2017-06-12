Coast Guard Officials Call Off Search For Missing NY Kayaker
Twenty-four-year-old Selvin Vasquez Enamorado, of Huntington Station, had been missing for 24 hours Monday after setting out from Crab Meadows Beach in Northport in Suffolk County on Sunday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard announced in a press release Monday evening they were calling off the search for Enamorado.
