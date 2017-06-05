Brentwood Man Convicted Of Assault And Other Charges; Sentencing Scheduled July 31
Leslie Baker of Brentwood, 33, faces three to seven years in state prison following his conviction on assault and criminal trespass, Suffolk DA Thomas Spota said. Wyandanch, NY June 7, 2017 33-year old Brentwood man faces three to seven years in state prison following his conviction on assault, criminal trespass and criminal mischief charges, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
