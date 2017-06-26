Body of missing Long Island kayaker f...

Body of missing Long Island kayaker found off Connecticut

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Police say the body of a Long Island man who went missing over two weeks ago after launching his kayak has been recovered off the coast of Connecticut. Suffolk County police said Monday that 24-year-old Selvin Vasquez-Enamorado 's body was found in the Long Island Sound off Clinton on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

