Body of missing Long Island kayaker found off Connecticut
Police say the body of a Long Island man who went missing over two weeks ago after launching his kayak has been recovered off the coast of Connecticut. Suffolk County police said Monday that 24-year-old Selvin Vasquez-Enamorado 's body was found in the Long Island Sound off Clinton on Saturday.
