Body of missing kayaker found in Long Island Sound

Suffolk County police say a person traveling on the Port Jefferson to Bridgeport ferry spotted Gregory Blanco's body floating in the water about three miles north of Belle Terre at about 2 p.m. Monday. Blanco had launched his kayak from Northport, Long Island before rescuers began searching for him after his 14-foot boat was found floating near Stratford, Connecticut Monday morning.

