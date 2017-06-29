Arizona man convicted of 1976 rape extradited to New York
Police on Long Island say an Arizona man has been extradited to New York more than 40 years after he fled the state after a rape conviction. Suffolk County police have scheduled a news conference Friday afternoon at police headquarters in Yaphank to discuss the case of 62-year-old Todd Matus.
