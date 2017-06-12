Ads supporting Child Victims Act hit ...

Ads supporting Child Victims Act hit John Flanagan's district

Read more: New York Daily News

Advocates pushing for passage of the Child Victims Act have begun running a digital ad campaign that largely targets those living in the district of state Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, who has kept the legislation from coming to the floor for a vote. "Survivors are banding together to protect the next generation and to stand up for their rights," said victim Ana Wagner, who is featured in the video.

Chicago, IL

