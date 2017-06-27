A.G. Schneiderman Announces Sentence ...

A.G. Schneiderman Announces Sentence Of Suffolk County Doctor For...

June 27, 2017

June 27, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced today that Dr. Kurt Silverstein, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, was sentenced in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead to one year in jail after being found guilty by a jury for Criminal Sale of a Prescription for a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Practice a Crime , and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. The evidence at trial proved that Silverstein sold prescriptions for opioid medications on several occasions; aided, abetted and authorized one of his non-physician employees to issue prescriptions for controlled substances at her discretion; and falsified electronic medical records relating to the patients to conceal his crimes.

