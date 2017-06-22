22 Opioid Overdoses, 1 Death, in Suff...

22 Opioid Overdoses, 1 Death, in Suffolk County in 2 Days

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NBC New York

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini said during a press conference on Saturday that there was a 60 percent uptick in opioid overdose cases in Suffolk County. The overdoses were primarily caused by heroin, prescription drugs and fentanyl, which is similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections May 22 JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May 20 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 19 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May 6 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC