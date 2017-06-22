22 Opioid Overdoses, 1 Death, in Suffolk County in 2 Days
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini said during a press conference on Saturday that there was a 60 percent uptick in opioid overdose cases in Suffolk County. The overdoses were primarily caused by heroin, prescription drugs and fentanyl, which is similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May 22
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May 20
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC