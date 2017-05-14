Yet another taxpayer-funded union perk 0:0

When "public employees" aren't even pretending to work for the public, how is it right for them to still get paid by the taxpayers? That question is at the heart of a lawsuit filed last week by the Albany-based Government Justice Center and the Long Island-based Center for Cost Effective Government. CCEG's chief, former Suffolk County Chief Executive Steve Levy, argues that people doing work for a union should be paid by the union, not the public.

