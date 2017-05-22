Westchester Man Charged With DWI After Wrong-Way Crash On LI Expressway
A 41-year-old Westchester motorist who was driving the wrong way, causing a crash on the Long Island Expressway early Monday morning was drunk, according to Suffolk County Police. John Durant of Pelham entered the eastbound LIE traveling westbound in a 2007 Nissan Murano at Wicks Road in Brentwood and was later involved in a motor vehicle crash with a 2013 Nissan Altima near exit 46 in Plainview at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tarrytown Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|23 hr
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May 20
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC