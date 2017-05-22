Westchester Man Charged With DWI After Wrong-Way Crash On LI Expressway

A 41-year-old Westchester motorist who was driving the wrong way, causing a crash on the Long Island Expressway early Monday morning was drunk, according to Suffolk County Police. John Durant of Pelham entered the eastbound LIE traveling westbound in a 2007 Nissan Murano at Wicks Road in Brentwood and was later involved in a motor vehicle crash with a 2013 Nissan Altima near exit 46 in Plainview at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, police said.

