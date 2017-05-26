Villagers push to trim voter roll - both parties contesting ballot
Tensions are mounting over the upcoming election in the Village of Dering Harbor where frustrated homeowners have set in motion official challenges against six voters, and opposing parties are contesting ballot petitions for incumbent trustees and would-be challengers. Patrick Parcells and Robert Ferris have - as is their right - sworn affidavits questioning whether six of the village's 72 registered voters should be removed from the roll before the June 20 election.
