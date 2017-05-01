Ursuline Sisters to sell US headquarters on Long Island
A branch of an order of Roman Catholic nuns is putting its longtime U.S. headquarters on Long Island up for sale as its membership declines. Newsday reports the Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk are selling their longtime headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet of Blue Point, on Great South Bay.
