Two Skimming Devices Found at Ronkonkoma Gas Station
Suffolk County Police Identity Theft Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the instillation of skimming devices that were discovered at a gas station in Ronkonkoma this morning. A maintenance technician was servicing two gas pumps at Gulf, located at 292 Ronkonkoma Ave., when he observed skimming devices inside two machines.
